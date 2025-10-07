45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / (2√k − 1)
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · k / (2k + 1)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (ln 2)ᵏ/k! = 2
{Use of Tech} Bessel functions Bessel functions arise in the study of wave propagation in circular geometries (for example, waves on a circular drum head). They are conveniently defined as power series. One of an infinite family of Bessel functions is
J₀(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (−1)ᵏ/(2²ᵏ(k!)²) x²ᵏ
b. Find the radius and interval of convergence of the power series for J₀.
Use the divergence test to determine if the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
