{Use of Tech} Graphing general solutions Graph several functions that satisfy each of the following differential equations. Then find and graph the particular function that satisfies the given initial condition.
f'(x) = 3x + sinx; f(0) = 3
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = 8x³ + sin x; F(0) = 2
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(v) = sec v tan v; F(0) = 2, -π/2 < v < π/2
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = (3y + 5)/y; F(1) = 3. y > 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5
Initial Value Problems
Find the curve y = f(x) in the xy-plane that passes through the point (9,4) and whose slope at each point is 3√x.