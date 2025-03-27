Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:19 minutes
Problem 113c
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 113 and 114. Then answer the following questions.
c. How does the graph behave near x = 1 and x = −1?
Give reasons for your answers.
y = (3/2)(x − (1 / x))²/³
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the function y = (3/2)(x - (1/x))^(2/3). This is a composite function involving a rational expression inside a fractional power. The expression inside the power is (x - (1/x)), which can be simplified further to understand its behavior.
Step 2: Analyze the behavior of the function as x approaches 1 and -1. For x = 1, substitute x = 1 into the expression (x - (1/x)) to get (1 - 1) = 0. Therefore, the function y = (3/2)(0)^(2/3) = 0. This indicates that the graph passes through the point (1, 0).
Step 3: For x = -1, substitute x = -1 into the expression (x - (1/x)) to get (-1 - (-1)) = 0. Similarly, the function y = (3/2)(0)^(2/3) = 0. This indicates that the graph also passes through the point (-1, 0).
Step 4: Consider the derivative of the function to understand the behavior near x = 1 and x = -1. The derivative will help determine if there are any local maxima, minima, or points of inflection near these values. Calculate the derivative using the chain rule and power rule.
Step 5: Examine the limits of the function as x approaches 1 and -1 from both sides. This will help determine if there are any asymptotic behaviors or discontinuities. Consider the limit of (x - (1/x)) as x approaches 1 and -1, and how the fractional power affects the overall function.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visualize the behavior of a function. This helps in understanding how the function behaves at different values of x, including identifying key features such as intercepts, asymptotes, and critical points. Technology tools like graphing calculators or software can assist in accurately plotting complex functions.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Behavior Near Specific Points
Analyzing the behavior of a graph near specific points, such as x = 1 and x = -1, involves examining the function's limits and continuity. This includes determining if the function approaches a particular value, becomes undefined, or exhibits asymptotic behavior. Understanding these behaviors is crucial for predicting the function's behavior in the vicinity of these points.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Fractional Exponents
Fractional exponents, such as ²/³, indicate roots and powers simultaneously. In the function y = (3/2)(x − (1 / x))²/³, the exponent affects the shape and smoothness of the graph. It implies taking the cube root and then squaring the result, which can lead to unique graph characteristics, especially near points where the base expression approaches zero or infinity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:39
Introduction to Exponent Rules
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning