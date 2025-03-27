Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Greatest Integer Function The greatest integer function, denoted as ⌊x⌋, maps a real number x to the largest integer less than or equal to x. This function creates a step-like graph where each integer value is a discontinuity. Understanding this function is crucial for analyzing how it behaves around integer points, especially when evaluating limits.

Limit from the Left A left-hand limit, denoted as limt→c−f(t), refers to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point c from the left side. This concept is essential for understanding how functions behave near discontinuities, such as those in the greatest integer function, and is key to solving the given limit problem.