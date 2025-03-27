Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:14 minutes
Problem 2.4.22b
Textbook Question
Use the graph of the greatest integer function y = ⌊x⌋, Figure 1.10 in Section 1.1, to help you find the limits in Exercises 21 and 22.
<IMAGE>
b. limt→4−(t−⌊t⌋)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the greatest integer function, denoted as ⌊x⌋, which returns the largest integer less than or equal to x. For example, ⌊3.7⌋ = 3 and ⌊-2.3⌋ = -3.
The expression t - ⌊t⌋ represents the fractional part of t, which is the difference between t and the greatest integer less than or equal to t. This value is always between 0 (inclusive) and 1 (exclusive).
Consider the limit lim(t→4−)(t−⌊t⌋). The notation t→4− indicates that we are approaching 4 from the left, meaning t is slightly less than 4.
As t approaches 4 from the left, t can be expressed as 3.999... or any value slightly less than 4. In this case, ⌊t⌋ will be 3 because it is the greatest integer less than or equal to t.
Substitute ⌊t⌋ = 3 into the expression t - ⌊t⌋. As t approaches 4 from the left, the expression becomes 3.999... - 3, which simplifies to a value approaching 1. Therefore, the limit is 1.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Greatest Integer Function
The greatest integer function, denoted as ⌊x⌋, maps a real number x to the largest integer less than or equal to x. This function creates a step-like graph where each integer value is a discontinuity. Understanding this function is crucial for analyzing how it behaves around integer points, especially when evaluating limits.
Limit from the Left
A left-hand limit, denoted as limt→c−f(t), refers to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point c from the left side. This concept is essential for understanding how functions behave near discontinuities, such as those in the greatest integer function, and is key to solving the given limit problem.
Piecewise Functions
Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions over different intervals. The greatest integer function is a classic example, as it takes constant values over intervals between integers. Recognizing how to evaluate such functions at boundaries and within intervals is vital for calculating limits involving piecewise definitions.
Watch next
