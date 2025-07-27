9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the region bounded by the semicircle y=√1−x^2 and the x-axis, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares
"Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A pyramid is a solid of revolution. "
Find the volume of the solid whose base is the region bounded by the function and the x-axis with square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis.
Find the volume for a solid whose base is the region between the curve and the x-axis on the interval from and whose cross sections are equilateral triangles with bases parallel to the y-axis.
Find the volume of the solid obtained by rotating the region bounded by , , & .