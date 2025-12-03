Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
__
∫ ( 3√ t + 4/t² ) dt
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
__
∫ ( 3√ t + 4/t² ) dt
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ (𝓍³ + 5𝓍 ―7) d𝓍
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ 1/( r + 5)²dr
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ 𝓍³ (1 + 𝓍⁴ )⁻¹/⁴ d𝓍
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ sec θ/3 tan θ/3 dθ
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ cos³ 𝓍/2 d𝓍
Evaluating Indefinite Integrals
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫ 2(cos x)⁻¹/² sin x dx