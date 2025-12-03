Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫(2θ + 1 + 2 cos (2θ + 1))dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫(sin 2θ - cos 2θ)/(sin 2θ + cos 2θ)³dθ
∫(x + 1) dx
∫(2x³ − 5x + 7) dx
∫(1/x² − x² − 1/3) dx
∫x⁻¹ᐟ³ dx