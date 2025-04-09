Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The Second Derivative Test
10:03 minutes
Problem 4.3.25b
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(r) = 3r³ + 16r
Verified step by step guidance
1
To identify the local extrema of the function \( f(r) = 3r^3 + 16r \), we first need to find its critical points. Critical points occur where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined.
Calculate the derivative of the function \( f(r) \). The derivative \( f'(r) \) is obtained by differentiating each term: \( f'(r) = \frac{d}{dr}(3r^3) + \frac{d}{dr}(16r) \). This results in \( f'(r) = 9r^2 + 16 \).
Set the derivative \( f'(r) = 9r^2 + 16 \) equal to zero to find the critical points: \( 9r^2 + 16 = 0 \). Solve this equation for \( r \).
Once the critical points are found, determine the nature of these points (whether they are local minima, maxima, or neither) by using the second derivative test. Calculate the second derivative \( f''(r) \) by differentiating \( f'(r) \): \( f''(r) = \frac{d}{dr}(9r^2) = 18r \).
Evaluate \( f''(r) \) at each critical point. If \( f''(r) > 0 \), the function has a local minimum at that point. If \( f''(r) < 0 \), the function has a local maximum. If \( f''(r) = 0 \), the test is inconclusive.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema. To find them, compute the derivative of the function and solve for values of the variable where the derivative equals zero or does not exist.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test helps determine whether a critical point is a local maximum or minimum. By analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after the critical point, one can infer the behavior of the function: a change from positive to negative indicates a local maximum, while a change from negative to positive suggests a local minimum.
Recommended video:
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Second Derivative Test
The Second Derivative Test provides another method to classify critical points. If the second derivative at a critical point is positive, the function has a local minimum there; if negative, a local maximum. If the second derivative is zero, the test is inconclusive, and further analysis is needed.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
