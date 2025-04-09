Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema. To find them, compute the derivative of the function and solve for values of the variable where the derivative equals zero or does not exist. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

First Derivative Test The First Derivative Test helps determine whether a critical point is a local maximum or minimum. By analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after the critical point, one can infer the behavior of the function: a change from positive to negative indicates a local maximum, while a change from negative to positive suggests a local minimum. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema