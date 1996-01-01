55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.
C′(x)=200−0.05x
b. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 500 units to 550 units.
C′(x)=200−0.05x
a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.
C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²
b. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 500 units to 550 units.
C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. When the velocity is positive on an interval, the displacement and the distance traveled on that interval are equal.
d. A particular marginal cost function has the property that it is positive and decreasing. The cost of increasing production from A units to 2A units is greater than the cost of increasing production from 2A units to 3A units.
60–63. Equivalent constant velocity Consider the following velocity functions. In each case, complete the sentence: The same distance could have been traveled over the given time period at a constant velocity of ________.
v(t)=2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π