Power and energy The terms power and energy are often used interchangeably, but they are quite different. Energy is what makes matter move or heat up and is measured in units of joules (J) or Calories (Cal), where 1 Cal=4184 J. One hour of walking consumes roughly 10⁶ J, or 250 Cal. On the other hand, power is the rate at which energy is used and is measured in watts (W; 1W=1 J/s). Other useful units of power are kilowatts (1 kW=10³ W) and megawatts (1 MW=10⁶ W). If energy is used at a rate of 1 kW for 1 hr, the total amount of energy used is 1 kilowatt-hour (kWh), which is 3.6×10⁶ J. Suppose the power function of a large city over a 24-hr period is given by P(t) = E'(t) = 300 - 200 sin πt/12, where P is measured in megawatts and t=0 corresponds to 6:00 P.M. (see figure).





b. Burning 1 kg of coal produces about 450 kWh of energy. How many kilograms of coal are required to meet the energy needs of the city for 1 day? For 1 year?