55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
b. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 500 units to 550 units.
C′(x)=200−0.05x
55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.
C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The distance traveled by an object moving along a line is the same as the displacement of the object.
60–63. Equivalent constant velocity Consider the following velocity functions. In each case, complete the sentence: The same distance could have been traveled over the given time period at a constant velocity of ________.
v(t)=2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π
Where do they meet? Kelly started at noon (t=0) riding a bike from Niwot to Berthoud, a distance of 20 km, with velocity v(t) = 15 / (t + 1)² (decreasing because of fatigue). Sandy started at noon (t=0) riding a bike in the opposite direction from Berthoud to Niwot with velocity u(t) = 20 / (t + 1)² (also decreasing because of fatigue). Assume distance is measured in kilometers and time is measured in hours.
c. When do they meet? How far has each person traveled when they meet?