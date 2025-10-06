Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
b. Integrate the series to find a Taylor series for Si.
c. Approximate Si(0.5) and Si(1). Use enough terms of the series so the error in the approximation does not exceed 10⁻³.
L'Hôpital's Rule by Taylor series Suppose f and g have Taylor series about the point a.
a. If f(a) = g(a) = 0 and g′(a) ≠ 0, evaluate lim ₓ→ₐ f(x)/g(x) by expanding f and g in their Taylor series. Show that the result is consistent withl’Hôpital’s Rule.
b. If f(a) = g(a) =f′(a) = g′(a) = 0 and g′′(a) ≠ 0, evaluate lim ₓ→ₐ f(x)/g(x) by expanding f and g in their Taylor series. Show that the result is consistent with two applications of 1'Hôpital's Rule.
Convergence Write the remainder term Rₙ(x) for the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then show that lim ₙ → ∞ |Rₙ(x)| = 0, for all x in the given interval.
ƒ(x) = sinh x + cosh x, a = 0, - ∞ < x < ∞
Differential equations
a. Find a power series for the solution of the following differential equations, subject to the given initial condition
b. Identify the function represented by the power series.
y′(t) − 3y = 10, y(0) = 2
A differential equation Find a power series solution of the differential equation y'(x) - 4y + 12 = 0, subject to the condition y(0) = 4. Identify the solution in terms of known functions.
Remainders Find the remainder in the Taylor series centered at the point a for the following functions. Then show that lim ₙ→∞ Rₙ(x)=0, for all x in the interval of convergence.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0