Convergence Write the remainder term Rₙ(x) for the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then show that lim ₙ → ∞ |Rₙ(x)| = 0, for all x in the given interval.
ƒ(x) = sinh x + cosh x, a = 0, - ∞ < x < ∞
Differential equations
a. Find a power series for the solution of the following differential equations, subject to the given initial condition
b. Identify the function represented by the power series.
y′(t) − y = 0, y(0) = 2
Differential equations
a. Find a power series for the solution of the following differential equations, subject to the given initial condition
b. Identify the function represented by the power series.
y′(t) − 3y = 10, y(0) = 2
A differential equation Find a power series solution of the differential equation y'(x) - 4y + 12 = 0, subject to the condition y(0) = 4. Identify the solution in terms of known functions.
{Use of Tech} Best center point Suppose you wish to approximate cos (π/ 2) using Taylor polynomials. Is the approximation more accurate if you use Taylor polynomials centered at 0 or at π/6? Use a calculator for numerical experiments and check for consistency with Theorem 11.2. Does the answer depend on the order of the polynomial?
Find the Taylor Series of centered . Then, write the power series using summation notation.