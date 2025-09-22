Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
a. Expand the integrand in a Taylor series centered at 0.
a. Expand the integrand in a Taylor series centered at 0.
b. Integrate the series to find a Taylor series for Si.
c. Approximate Si(0.5) and Si(1). Use enough terms of the series so the error in the approximation does not exceed 10⁻³.
L'Hôpital's Rule by Taylor series Suppose f and g have Taylor series about the point a.
a. If f(a) = g(a) = 0 and g′(a) ≠ 0, evaluate lim ₓ→ₐ f(x)/g(x) by expanding f and g in their Taylor series. Show that the result is consistent withl’Hôpital’s Rule.
b. If f(a) = g(a) =f′(a) = g′(a) = 0 and g′′(a) ≠ 0, evaluate lim ₓ→ₐ f(x)/g(x) by expanding f and g in their Taylor series. Show that the result is consistent with two applications of 1'Hôpital's Rule.
Differential equations
a. Find a power series for the solution of the following differential equations, subject to the given initial condition
b. Identify the function represented by the power series.
y′(t) − y = 0, y(0) = 2
b. Identify the function represented by the power series.
y′(t) − 3y = 10, y(0) = 2
A differential equation Find a power series solution of the differential equation y'(x) - 4y + 12 = 0, subject to the condition y(0) = 4. Identify the solution in terms of known functions.