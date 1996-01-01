4. Evaluate ∫ (from 0 to 1) (1/x^(1/5)) dx after writing the integral as a limit.
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
10. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) e⁻²ˣ dx
13. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) cos x dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
19. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) (3x² + 1)/(x³ + x) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
22. ∫ (from -∞ to -2) (1/x²) sin(π/2) dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
25. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) e³ˣ/(1 + e⁶ˣ) dx