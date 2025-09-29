Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomials A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a point a by using the function's derivatives at that point. The nth-order Taylor polynomial includes terms up to the nth derivative, providing a polynomial that closely matches the function's behavior near a.

Derivatives of Hyperbolic Functions Understanding the derivatives of hyperbolic functions like cosh(x) is essential, as these derivatives are used to construct the Taylor polynomial. For example, the derivative of cosh(x) is sinh(x), and these derivatives follow a predictable pattern.