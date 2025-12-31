27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving region R₂ about the y-axis.
135. The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x=-1 and x=1. The cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis are
a. circles whose diameters stretch from the curve y=-1/√(1+x²) to the curve y=1/√(1+x²).
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = 0 and x = 1. The cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the parabola y = x² to the parabola y = √x.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = π/4 and x = 5π/4. The cross-sections between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve y = 2 cos x to the curve y = 2 sin x.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = 3x⁴ , and the lines x = 1 and x = ―1 about
c. the line x = 1
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the “triangular” region bounded by the curve y = 4/x³ and the lines x = 1 and y = 1/2 about
a. the x-axis
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the “triangular” region bounded by the curve y = 4/x³ and the lines x = 1 and y = 1/2 about
c. the line x = 2