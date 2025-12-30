Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=4y^3/2−y^1/2 / 12, for 1≤y≤4; about the y-axis
101. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = sin(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis?
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Use the shell method to find an integral, or sum of integrals, that equals the volume of the solid obtained by revolving region R₃ about the line x=3. Do not evaluate the integral.
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving region R₂ about the y-axis.
Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = 0 and x = 1. The cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the parabola y = x² to the parabola y = √x.
Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = π/4 and x = 5π/4. The cross-sections between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve y = 2 cos x to the curve y = 2 sin x.
Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = 0 and x = 4. The cross-sections of the solid perpendicular to the x-axis between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve x² = 4y to the curve y² = 4x.