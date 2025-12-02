In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
5. lim (x → 0) (1 - cos x) / x²
5. lim (x → 0) (1 - cos x) / x²
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
7. lim (x → 2) (x - 2) / (x² - 4)
9. lim (t → -3) (t³ - 4t + 15) / (t² - t - 12)
12. lim (x → ∞) (x - 8x²) / (12x² + 5x)
17. lim (θ → π/2) (2θ - π) / cos(2π - θ)
19. lim (θ → π/6) (sin θ - 1/2) / (θ - π/6)
22. lim (x → 1) (x - 1) / (ln x - sin πx)