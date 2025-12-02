Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52. 19. lim (θ → π/6) (sin θ - 1/2) / (θ - π/6)

