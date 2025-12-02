Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
9. lim (t → -3) (t³ - 4t + 15) / (t² - t - 12)
9. lim (t → -3) (t³ - 4t + 15) / (t² - t - 12)
12. lim (x → ∞) (x - 8x²) / (12x² + 5x)
14. lim (t → 0) sin 5t / 2t
17. lim (θ → π/2) (2θ - π) / cos(2π - θ)
22. lim (x → 1) (x - 1) / (ln x - sin πx)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)
88. lim(x→0) (tan x)/(x + sin(x))