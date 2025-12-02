Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52. 17. lim (θ → π/2) (2θ - π) / cos(2π - θ)

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above