Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
49. lim (x → 0) (x - sin x) / (x tan x)
51. lim (θ → 0) (θ - sin θ cos θ) / (tan θ - θ)
In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
5. lim (x → 0) (1 - cos x) / x²
7. lim (x → 2) (x - 2) / (x² - 4)
12. lim (x → ∞) (x - 8x²) / (12x² + 5x)
14. lim (t → 0) sin 5t / 2t
17. lim (θ → π/2) (2θ - π) / cos(2π - θ)