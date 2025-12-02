L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
105. lim(x→∞) x arctan(2/x)
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x - 2ln(x)
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
g. ln(ln x)
108. lim(x→∞)(e^x arctan(e^x))/(e^(2x)+x)
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. x-3
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. 10x^4 + 30x + 1