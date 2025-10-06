Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
a. x = 1 + s, y = 2s and x = 1 + 2t, y = 3t
Master Introduction to Parametric Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.
a. x = 1 + s, y = 2s and x = 1 + 2t, y = 3t
93–94. Parametric equations of ellipses Find parametric equations (not unique) of the following ellipses (see Exercises 91–92). Graph the ellipse and find a description in terms of x and y.
An ellipse centered at (-2, -3) with major and minor axes of lengths 30 and 20, parallel to the x- and y-axes, respectively, generated counterclockwise (Hint: Shift the parametric equations.)
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)
7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 4sin 2t, y = 3cos 2t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; t = π/6
3–6. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to find a description of the following curves in terms of x and y. Give a geometric description and the positive orientation of the curve.
x = sin t - 3, y = cos t + 6; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
Eliminate the parameter in the parametric equations x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π/2, and describe the curve, indicating its positive orientation. How does this curve differ from the curve x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for π/2≤t≤π?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A set of parametric equations for a given curve is always unique.