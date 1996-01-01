Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
Arc length may be negative if f(x) < 0 on part of the interval in question.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=2x,y=0 , and x=3; about the x-axis (Verify that your answer agrees with the volume formula for a cone.)
y=1 / 4√1 − x^2,y=0,x=0, and x=12; about the x-axis
y=0,y=lnx,y=2, and x=0; about the y-axis
y=x,y=x+2,x=0, and x=4 ; about the x-axis
y=x,y=2x, and y=6 ; about the y-axis
y=sin xon [0,π] and y=0 ; about the x-axis (Hint: Recall that sin^2 x=1 − cos2x / 2.