4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
3:56 minutes
Problem 17b
Textbook Question
Understanding Motion from Graphs
Launching a Rocket When a model rocket is launched, the propellant burns for a few seconds, accelerating the rocket upward. After burnout, the rocket coasts upward for a while and then begins to fall. A small explosive charge pops out a parachute shortly after the rocket starts down. The parachute slows the rocket to keep it from breaking when it lands.
The figure here shows velocity data from the flight of the model rocket. Use the data to answer the following.
b. For how many seconds did the engine burn?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph to identify the period during which the rocket is accelerating upwards. This is indicated by a positive slope in the velocity-time graph.
Notice that the velocity increases from 0 ft/sec to a peak value, indicating the engine is burning and accelerating the rocket.
Determine the time interval from the start (0 seconds) to the point where the velocity reaches its maximum value. This is the duration of the engine burn.
On the graph, locate the time at which the velocity reaches its maximum value. This is where the slope changes from positive to negative, indicating the end of the engine burn.
Read the time value at this point from the x-axis. This time value represents the number of seconds the engine burned.
