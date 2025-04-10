Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
2:40 minutes
Problem 3.4.10e
Textbook Question
Lunar projectile motion A rock thrown vertically upward from the surface of the moon at a velocity of 24 m/sec (about 86 km/h) reaches a height of s = 24t − 0.8t² m in t sec.
e. How long is the rock aloft?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine how long the rock is aloft, we need to find the time 't' when the rock returns to the surface of the moon. This occurs when the height 's' is zero.
Set the height equation to zero: \( s = 24t - 0.8t^2 = 0 \).
This is a quadratic equation in the form \( at^2 + bt + c = 0 \), where \( a = -0.8 \), \( b = 24 \), and \( c = 0 \).
Use the quadratic formula \( t = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a} \) to solve for 't'.
Calculate the discriminant \( b^2 - 4ac \) and then find the two possible values for 't'. The positive value will be the time the rock is aloft.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Projectile Motion
Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. In this problem, the rock's motion is described by a quadratic equation, which models its vertical displacement over time on the moon, where gravity is weaker than on Earth.
Quadratic Equations
Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of the form ax² + bx + c = 0. The height function s = 24t − 0.8t² is a quadratic equation representing the rock's height over time. Solving this equation for when s = 0 will determine the time when the rock returns to the moon's surface, indicating how long it is aloft.
Finding the roots of an equation involves determining the values of the variable that make the equation true, typically where the function equals zero. For the height equation s = 24t − 0.8t², the roots represent the times when the rock is at ground level. Solving for these roots will reveal the duration the rock remains in the air.
