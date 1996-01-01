13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{1 + cos(1⁄n)}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(√(4n⁴ + 3n))⁄(8n² + 1)}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{2ⁿ⁺¹3⁻ⁿ}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3ⁿ⁺¹ + 3)⁄3ⁿ}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(n)}
Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{nsin(6 / n)}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}