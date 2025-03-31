Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a^x, where 'a' is a constant. In the given function f(x) = e^(-x²/2), 'e' is the base of the natural logarithm, approximately equal to 2.71828. Understanding the behavior of exponential functions, especially with negative exponents, is crucial for graphing as they determine the function's growth or decay.

Transformation of Functions Transformations involve shifting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. For f(x) = e^(-x²/2), the exponent -x²/2 indicates a horizontal reflection and a vertical compression. Recognizing these transformations helps in predicting the shape and orientation of the graph, which is essential for accurate plotting.