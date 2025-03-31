Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
6:09 minutes
Problem 4.4.46
Textbook Question
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ²/₂
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function: The given function is \( f(x) = e^{-x^2/2} \). This is a Gaussian function, which is a type of bell curve centered at the origin.
Determine the domain and range: The domain of \( f(x) \) is all real numbers, \( (-\infty, \infty) \), because the exponential function is defined for all real numbers. The range is \( (0, 1] \) because \( e^{-x^2/2} \) is always positive and reaches a maximum value of 1 when \( x = 0 \).
Find the symmetry: The function \( f(x) = e^{-x^2/2} \) is an even function because \( f(-x) = f(x) \). This means the graph is symmetric with respect to the y-axis.
Determine the critical points: To find critical points, compute the derivative \( f'(x) \) and set it to zero. The derivative is \( f'(x) = -x e^{-x^2/2} \). Setting \( f'(x) = 0 \) gives \( x = 0 \) as the only critical point. Since \( f'(x) \) changes sign around \( x = 0 \), this is a maximum point.
Analyze the behavior at infinity: As \( x \to \pm\infty \), \( e^{-x^2/2} \to 0 \). This means the graph approaches the x-axis but never touches it, indicating horizontal asymptotes at \( y = 0 \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exponential Functions
Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a^x, where 'a' is a constant. In the given function f(x) = e^(-x²/2), 'e' is the base of the natural logarithm, approximately equal to 2.71828. Understanding the behavior of exponential functions, especially with negative exponents, is crucial for graphing as they determine the function's growth or decay.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Transformation of Functions
Transformations involve shifting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. For f(x) = e^(-x²/2), the exponent -x²/2 indicates a horizontal reflection and a vertical compression. Recognizing these transformations helps in predicting the shape and orientation of the graph, which is essential for accurate plotting.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations
Critical Points and Symmetry
Critical points, where the derivative is zero or undefined, help identify local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. For f(x) = e^(-x²/2), symmetry about the y-axis is evident due to the even power of x. Analyzing these aspects allows for a more complete understanding of the function's behavior and assists in creating a detailed graph.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Watch next
Master Summary of Curve Sketching with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning