Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function f(x) = 1/(e⁻ˣ - 1), the domain excludes values where the denominator is zero, i.e., e⁻ˣ - 1 = 0, which occurs at x = 0. Thus, the domain is all real numbers except x = 0.

Asymptotes Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For the function f(x) = 1/(e⁻ˣ - 1), there is a vertical asymptote at x = 0, where the function is undefined. Additionally, as x approaches positive or negative infinity, the function approaches horizontal asymptotes, which can be determined by analyzing the behavior of the function as x becomes very large or very small.