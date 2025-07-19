Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫π/₁₆^π/⁸ 8 csc² 4𝓍 d𝓍
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, where ƒ(𝓍) = {5 if 𝓍 ≤ 2
3𝓍 ― 1 if 𝓍 > 2
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫π/₄^π/² (cos 𝓍) / (sin² 𝓍) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) If ƒ is a constant function on the interval [a,b], then the right and left Riemann sums give the exact value of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, for any positive integer n.
Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate
∫₀¹ (2𝓍 + √(1―𝓍²) + 1) d𝓍
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
―∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
∫₁³ ƒ(𝓍)/g(𝓍) d𝓍