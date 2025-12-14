Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = (1/2) sec²θ + C
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = (1/2) sec²θ + C
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫3(2x + 1)² dx = (2x + 1)³ + C
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫√(2x + 1) dx = √(x² + x +C)
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Give a brief reason why.
∫−15(x + 3)² / (x − 2)⁴ dx = ((x + 3)/(x − 2))³ + C