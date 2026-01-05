Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = sec³θ / 3 + C
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = sec³θ / 3 + C
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = (1/2) sec²θ + C
∫3(2x + 1)² dx = (2x + 1)³ + C
∫√(2x + 1) dx = √(x² + x +C)
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
−πsin πx