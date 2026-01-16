Zero net area Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― 4𝓍 .
c) In general, for the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― a𝓍, where a > 0, for what value of b > 0 (as a function of a) is ∫₀ᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 0 ?
A slowing race Starting at the same time and place, Abe and Bob race, running at velocities u(t) = 4 / (t + 1) mi/hr and v(t) = 4e^(−t/2) mi/hr, respectively, for t ≥ 0.
b. Find and graph the position functions of both runners. Which runner can run only a finite distance in an unlimited amount of time?
Without evaluating integrals, prove that ∫₀² d/dx(12 sin πx²) dx=∫₀² d/dx (x¹⁰(2−x)³) dx.
Area versus net area Graph the following functions. Then use geometry (not Riemann sums) to find the area and the net area of the region described.
The region between the graph of y = 1 - |x| and the x-axis, for -2 ≤ x ≤ 2
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁¹ (√(1 + x²) sin x) dx