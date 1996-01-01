A slowing race Starting at the same time and place, Abe and Bob race, running at velocities u(t) = 4 / (t + 1) mi/hr and v(t) = 4e^(−t/2) mi/hr, respectively, for t ≥ 0.

b. Find and graph the position functions of both runners. Which runner can run only a finite distance in an unlimited amount of time?