Substitutions Suppose ƒ is an even function with ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 . Evaluate each integral.
(a) ∫¹₋₁ 𝓍ƒ(𝓍²) d𝓍
(b) ∫²₋₂ 𝓍²ƒ(𝓍³) d𝓍
(b) Find the average value of ƒ shown in the figure on the interval [2,6] and then find the point(s) c in (2, 6) guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem for Integrals.
Geometry of integrals Without evaluating the integrals, explain why the following statement is true for positive integers n:
∫₀¹ 𝓍ⁿd𝓍 + ∫₀¹ ⁿ√(𝓍d𝓍) = 1
A slowing race Starting at the same time and place, Abe and Bob race, running at velocities u(t) = 4 / (t + 1) mi/hr and v(t) = 4e^(−t/2) mi/hr, respectively, for t ≥ 0.
b. Find and graph the position functions of both runners. Which runner can run only a finite distance in an unlimited amount of time?
Without evaluating integrals, prove that ∫₀² d/dx(12 sin πx²) dx=∫₀² d/dx (x¹⁰(2−x)³) dx.