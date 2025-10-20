42–43. Intersection points Find the intersection points of the following curves.
r= √(cos3t) and r= √(sin3t)
Polar conversion Consider the equation r=4/(sinθ+cosθ).
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve it describes.
Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
b. Explain why tan θ = y/x.
Jake’s response Jake responds to Liz (Exercise 33) with a graph that shows his love for her is infinite. Sketch each of the following curves. Which one should Jake send to Liz to get an infinity symbol?
b. r=(½)+sinθ
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The point with Cartesian coordinates (−2, 2) has polar coordinates (2√2, 3π/4), (2√2, 11π/4), (2√2, −5π/4), and (−2√2,−π/4).