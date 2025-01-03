Find f′(x) if f(x) = 15e^3x.
Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
5:08 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook Question
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = sin x⁵
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the composite function structure. The given function is y = \sin(x^5). This can be seen as a composition of two functions: an inner function and an outer function.
Step 2: Define the inner function u = g(x). In this case, choose the inner function as u = x^5. This simplifies the original function to y = \sin(u).
Step 3: Define the outer function y = f(u). With the inner function u = x^5, the outer function becomes y = \sin(u).
Step 4: Differentiate the outer function with respect to u. The derivative of y = \sin(u) with respect to u is \frac{dy}{du} = \cos(u).
Step 5: Differentiate the inner function with respect to x. The derivative of u = x^5 with respect to x is \frac{du}{dx} = 5x^4.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Composite Functions
A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the context of the question, we express the function y = sin(x⁵) as a composition of two functions: an inner function g(x) = x⁵ and an outer function f(u) = sin(u). Understanding how to identify and separate these functions is crucial for applying the chain rule in differentiation.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if y = f(g(x)), then the derivative dy/dx can be calculated as dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule allows us to find the derivative of complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts, making it essential for solving the given problem.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Differentiation
Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. In this problem, we need to differentiate the composite function y = sin(x⁵) using the chain rule. Understanding how to compute derivatives and apply differentiation techniques is vital for obtaining the final result of dy/dx.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
