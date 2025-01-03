Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the context of the question, we express the function y = (3x + 7)¹⁰ as a composition of two functions: an inner function g(x) = 3x + 7 and an outer function f(u) = u¹⁰. Understanding how to identify and separate these functions is crucial for differentiation. Recommended video: 3:48 3:48 Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Chain Rule The Chain Rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if y = f(g(x)), then the derivative dy/dx can be found using the formula dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule allows us to compute the derivative of complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts, which is essential for solving the given problem. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule