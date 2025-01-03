Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at any given point. The notation f′(x) represents the derivative of the function f(x) with respect to x. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Exponential Functions Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a * e^(bx), where e is Euler's number (approximately 2.71828), and a and b are constants. These functions are characterized by their rapid growth or decay and are commonly encountered in calculus. The derivative of an exponential function is proportional to the function itself, which simplifies differentiation. Recommended video: 6:13 6:13 Exponential Functions