Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
Problem 14
Find f′(x) if f(x) = 15e^3x.
Derivative
The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at any given point. The notation f′(x) represents the derivative of the function f(x) with respect to x.
Exponential Functions
Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a * e^(bx), where e is Euler's number (approximately 2.71828), and a and b are constants. These functions are characterized by their rapid growth or decay and are commonly encountered in calculus. The derivative of an exponential function is proportional to the function itself, which simplifies differentiation.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative can be found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with the derivative of the inner function g. This rule is particularly useful when dealing with functions that involve exponentials, as seen in the given problem.
