Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(t√t + √t) / t² dt
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(t√t + √t) / t² dt
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
a. u = 1/(x + 1)
What is the value of the integral?
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (cos(√x))/(√x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ 1/(x(ln(x))²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (sin⁻¹ x)² / √(1 - x²) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ (x⁴ - 1) / (x⁵ - 5x + 1) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ x / (x + √(x² + 2)) dx