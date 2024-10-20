Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The Second Derivative Test
Use the second derivative test to find the local extrema of the given function.
f(x)=4sinxcosx; 0 < x < π
A
Local min of −2 at x=2π, local max of 8 at x=π
B
Local max of 2 at x=2π, local min of −2 at x=π
C
Local min of −8 at x=4π, local max of 8 at x=43π
D
Local max of 2 at x=4π, local min of −2 at x=43π
