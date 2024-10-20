Use the second derivative test to find the local extrema of the given function.

﻿ f ( x ) = 4 sin ⁡ x cos ⁡ x f\left(x\right)=4\sin x\cos x f(x)=4sinxcosx﻿; ﻿ 0 0 0﻿ < ﻿ x x x﻿ < ﻿ π \pi π﻿