Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
4. y=9/14x^(1/3)(x^2-7)
4. y=9/14x^(1/3)(x^2-7)
5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3
7. y=sin|x|, -2π≤x≤2π
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
Use the second derivative test to find the local extrema of the given function.
g(x)=x3−6x2+9x+2
f(x)=x2+1x2−4
f(x)=4sinxcosx; 0 < x < π