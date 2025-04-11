Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inflection Points Inflection points occur where the concavity of a function changes, which can be identified by finding where the second derivative equals zero or is undefined. At these points, the graph transitions from concave up to concave down or vice versa. For the function y = 2cosx - √2x, analyzing the second derivative will help locate these points within the given interval. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Local Maxima and Minima Local maxima and minima are points where a function reaches a peak or a trough within a certain interval. These can be found by setting the first derivative to zero and analyzing the sign changes. For y = 2cosx - √2x, identifying these points involves examining the critical points where the derivative changes sign, indicating a shift from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema