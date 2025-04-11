Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The Second Derivative Test
5:51 minutes
Problem 4.4.8
Textbook Question
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the inflection points, local maxima, and minima, we first need to find the first and second derivatives of the function y = 2cos(x) - √2x.
The first derivative, y', is found by differentiating each term: y' = -2sin(x) - √2.
The second derivative, y'', is found by differentiating y': y'' = -2cos(x).
To find critical points (potential maxima and minima), set the first derivative y' = 0 and solve for x: -2sin(x) - √2 = 0.
To find inflection points, set the second derivative y'' = 0 and solve for x: -2cos(x) = 0. Analyze the sign changes of y'' to determine intervals of concavity.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inflection Points
Inflection points occur where the concavity of a function changes, which can be identified by finding where the second derivative equals zero or is undefined. At these points, the graph transitions from concave up to concave down or vice versa. For the function y = 2cosx - √2x, analyzing the second derivative will help locate these points within the given interval.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Local Maxima and Minima
Local maxima and minima are points where a function reaches a peak or a trough within a certain interval. These can be found by setting the first derivative to zero and analyzing the sign changes. For y = 2cosx - √2x, identifying these points involves examining the critical points where the derivative changes sign, indicating a shift from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.
Recommended video:
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Concavity and Differentiability
Concavity describes the direction a graph curves, either upwards or downwards, determined by the sign of the second derivative. Differentiability refers to the function having a derivative at all points in an interval. For y = 2cosx - √2x, determining where the graph is concave up or down involves analyzing the second derivative, while differentiability requires checking the continuity and smoothness of the function across the interval.
Recommended video:
05:59
Determining Concavity Given a Function
