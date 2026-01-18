18. Finding volume (Continuation of Exercise 17.) Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region R about:
a. the y-axis.
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = cos(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π/2, about
b. The line x = π/2.
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = ln(2) about the line x = ln(2).
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^(-x), and the line x = 1.
a. About the y-axis.
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = arctan(x), y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving this region about the y-axis.
Use integration by parts to obtain the formula ∫ √(1 - x²) dx = (1/2) x √(1 - x²) + (1/2) ∫ 1 / √(1 - x²) dx.
Equations (4) and (5) lead to different formulas for the integral of arctan x:
a. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln sec(arctan x) + C [Eq. (4)]
b. ∫ arctan x dx = x arctan x - ln √(1 + x²) + C [Eq. (5)]
Can both integrations be correct? Explain.