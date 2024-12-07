The following table gives the position ﻿ s ( t ) s\left(t\right) s(t)﻿ of an object moving along a line at time ﻿ t t t﻿. Determine the average velocities over the time intervals ﻿ [ 1 , 1.01 ] \left\lbrack1,1.01\right\rbrack [1,1.01]﻿, ﻿ [ 1 , 1.001 ] \left\lbrack1,1.001\right\rbrack [1,1.001]﻿, and ﻿ [ 1 , 1.000 1 ] \left\lbrack1,1.0001^{}\right.] [1,1.0001]﻿. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at ﻿ t = 1 t=1 t=1﻿. <IMAGE>