Given the function ﻿ f ( x ) = − 16 x 2 + 64 x f\left(x\right)=-16x^2+64x f(x)=−16x2+64x﻿, complete the following. <IMAGE>

Find the slopes of the secant lines that pass though the points ﻿ ( x , f ( x ) ) \left(x,f\left(x\right)\right) (x,f(x))﻿ and ﻿ ( 2 , f ( 2 ) ) \left(2,f\left(2\right)\right) (2,f(2))﻿, for ﻿ x = 1.5 , 1.9 , 1.99 , 1.999 , x=1.5,1.9,1.99,1.999, x=1.5,1.9,1.99,1.999,﻿ and ﻿ 1.9999 1.9999 1.9999﻿ (see figure).