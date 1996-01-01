67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
a.Find the first four partial sums S₁, S₂, S₃, S₄ of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
a.Find the first four partial sums S₁, S₂, S₃, S₄ of the series.
b.Find a formula for the nth partial sum Sₙ of the infinite series. Use this formula to find the next four partial sums S₅, S₆, S₇, S₈ of the infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c.If the terms of the sequence {aₙ} are positive and increasing, then the sequence of partial sums for the series∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁aₖ diverges.
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶