67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a.The sequence of partial sums for the series1 + 2 + 3 + ⋯ is {1, 3, 6, 10, …}.
c.If the terms of the sequence {aₙ} are positive and increasing, then the sequence of partial sums for the series∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁aₖ diverges.
a. The sum ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ is a p-series.
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · tan⁻¹(k) / k³
Property of divergent series Prove Property 2 of Theorem 10.8: If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ caₖ also diverges, for any real number c ≠ 0.
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
a. Find an upper bound for the remainder in terms of n.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶