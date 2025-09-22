Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The sum ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ is a p-series.
Master Intro to Series: Partial Sums with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The sum ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ is a p-series.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The sum ∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / √(k − 2) is a p-series.
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · tan⁻¹(k) / k³
Property of divergent series Prove Property 2 of Theorem 10.8: If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ caₖ also diverges, for any real number c ≠ 0.
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶