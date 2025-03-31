Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
2:33 minutes
Problem 3.2.37
Textbook Question
One-Sided Derivatives
Compute the right-hand and left-hand derivatives as limits to show that the functions in Exercises 37–40 are not differentiable at the point P.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the piecewise function f(x) based on the graph: f(x) = x^2 for x < 0 and f(x) = x for x ≥ 0.
To find the left-hand derivative at P(0,0), compute the limit as x approaches 0 from the left: lim (x -> 0-) [f(x) - f(0)] / (x - 0). Since f(x) = x^2 for x < 0, this becomes lim (x -> 0-) [x^2 - 0] / x.
Simplify the left-hand limit expression: lim (x -> 0-) x^2 / x = lim (x -> 0-) x.
To find the right-hand derivative at P(0,0), compute the limit as x approaches 0 from the right: lim (x -> 0+) [f(x) - f(0)] / (x - 0). Since f(x) = x for x ≥ 0, this becomes lim (x -> 0+) [x - 0] / x.
Simplify the right-hand limit expression: lim (x -> 0+) x / x = lim (x -> 0+) 1.
